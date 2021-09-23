In honor of Solvang's 110th anniversary year, the Santa Ynez Valley News will feature a series of weekly "Throwback Thursday" installments curated by the Elverhoj Museum of History and Art.
Solvang is known for its Danish architecture and the iconic windmills that add Old World charm to the townscape. Though the windmills are primarily decorative, they are inspired by Danish windmills of an earlier era that used wind energy to grind grain to flour.
By 1957, a widespread architectural makeover of Copenhagen Drive was underway. It was part of the movement to create more "scenic value" for the increasing number of tourists coming to experience the town's Danish culture. That makeover included adding three windmills to the downtown landscape in the following 10 years.
The first of the downtown wind engines was built in 1957 when Borge and Mimi Andresen decided to add a windmill to their Danish Inn restaurant on Mission Drive. The windmill was designed from a photograph and constructed by Solvang craftsman and building contractor Johannes Jaeger and his crew.