From the April 21, 1985 edition of the Santa Maria Times:

Elks begin '85 Rodeo Queen Contest

9 candidates vie for title

By Randy Uhl - Times Staff Writer

An estimated 805 people jammed into the Elks Lodge Friday night for the announcement of the nine candidates in this year's Elks Rodeo Queen contest.

The candidates and their sponsors are Alicia Alvarado, Guadalupe Recreation Association; Erin Cavanaugh, Five Cities Elks; Rosa Flores, Latin American Social Organization; Toni Mowry, Your Orcutt Youth Association; Edwina Insilan, American Legion Post 56; Marlynne Rendon, Filipino Community of Santa Maria Valley & Vicinity Inc.; Kathryn Soriano, Santa Maria Noontimers Lions; Pamela Teixeira, Nipomo Youth Recreation and Suzzane Kelsey, Santa Ynez Valley Elks.

The Rodeo Queen contest raises money by distributing tickets for an automobile given away during the rodeo. Donations for the tickets have helped raise more than $2 million for a variety of youth and community programs since the rodeo was begun 42 years ago.

The queen candidates wore matching western outfits of tan blazers, ruffled off-white blouses, brown slacks and cowboy hats and boots.

