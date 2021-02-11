From the February 14, 1994 edition of the Santa Maria Times:

"Roses for your honey would be almost free if Valentine's day was in July according to a Nipomo flower grower.

'Somebody blew it,' explained Susanne Koch Snyder, taking time out from picking roses late last week in her five acres of greenhouses.

It's tough to grow roses in the middle of winter. Just the gas bill to keep things warm would terrify home owners.

The sixth-generation horticulturalist said even in a hot house it takes light to grow roses - Valentine's day is awkwardly places after the short days of two of the darkest months of winter.

Prices go up accordingly" - Karen White

