Rex Pickett, author of Sideways, unveils his new Sideways Pinot Noir from Chile (Rex Pickett Signature Series) from the driver's seat of the Saab from the movie. He is accompanied by Solomon LeFlore and Susan Gee, Pickett's producing partners for the upcoming Sideways musical
Brooke McParland, left, of Newport Beach, and Rebecca Nowik, of Hollywood, pose for a photo taken by a friend during the second annual Grape Stomp in Solvang Saturday.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
Rex Pickett, author of Sideways, unveils his new Sideways Pinot Noir from Chile (Rex Pickett Signature Series) from the driver's seat of the Saab from the movie. He is accompanied by Solomon LeFlore and Susan Gee, Pickett's producing partners for the upcoming Sideways musical
Deborah Chadsey
The moderator (Kathy Vreeland), and the panelists (Rex Pickett, Kathy Joseph, and Frank Ostini) having a good time on stage at Sideways Fest, Solvang Festival Theater
Deborah Chadsey
A couple start stomping on a fresh container of grapes during the second annual Grape Stomp in Solvang Saturday.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
Three friends take a selfie while they stomp during the second annual Grape Stomp in Solvang Saturday.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
Rex Pickett, author of Sideways, unveils his new Sideways Pinot Noir from Chile (Rex Pickett Signature Series) as he stands next to the Saab from the movie
Deborah Chadsey
Kathy Vreeland (Buellton Visitors Bureau), Frank Ostini (Hitching Post), and Kathy Joseph (Fiddlehead Cellars) before the panel session at the Sideways Fest, held at the Solvang Festival Theater
Deborah Chadsey
A few of the Sideways Fest event organizers: Philip Carpenter and Barbara Satterfield (Sta. Rita Hills Wine Alliance), with Alex Neal
Deborah Chadsey
RaeLynn Zenzius (Kalyra Winery) pouring wine and bringing smiles to the Sideways Fest participants at the Solvang Festival Theater
"We had over 1,200 attendees for the entire 4-day lineup, including Grape Stomp and Sideways events," said Danielle Laudon Ruse, vice president of marketing for Visit the Santa Ynez Valley, adding that further details and event statistics would soon be tallied and released to the public.
Kicking off the six-town, four-day festivities was a Thursday evening open-air dinner seated at a lengthy communal table in Los Alamos' Ferrini Park, which featured the fanciful creations of local chefs and restaurateurs.
Attendees also enjoyed samples from a variety of Santa Maria and Los Alamos wines, beer and cider producers.
Folded into the itinerary of weekend events was the Sta. Rita Hills Wine Alliance’s Sideways Fest Wine & Movie Celebration which was presented as a tribute to the 15-year-old film which kick-started the Santa Ynez Valley’s place in wine and movie history.
The Friday evening cinematic event held under the stars at Solvang Festival Theater, started off with a Q&A panel that gathered the attention of an approximate 200 audience members.
Kathy Vreeland, executive director of Buellton Chamber of Commerce, moderated the conversation which featured Sideways film author Rex Pickett, and guests Kathy Joseph of Fiddlehead Cellars, and Frank Ostini of Hitching Post II in Buellton.
"I think it was a great event, and the audience seemed to enjoy not only the movie but the Q&A prior to the movie," Vreeland said. "The panel was entertaining and fun for the audience to hear some of the background of the story and how it has shaped our wine industry."
A movie screening of the famous flick accompanied by wine tasting, which spotlighted the wineries tied to the iconic film, had audience members interacting with the panel and the movie as it played out, according to Vreeland.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Copyright 2019 Santa Maria Times, Incorporated, dba Santa Maria Times, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria Times, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy