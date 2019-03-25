Try 3 months for $3

The 27th annual Taste of Solvang held from Friday, March 15, through Sunday, March 17, was reportedly a sunny, sweet and savory success, according to Daniel Lahr, special programs manager at the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau, and presenter at the culinary festival.

During the three days, more than 1,000 guests enjoyed six diverse events -- many of which sold out in advance -- featuring locally grown foods, wines, beers and diverse cuisine in “California’s Denmark,” the heart of Santa Ynez Valley Wine Country.

Taste of Solvang Sip+Savor 2019 2

The Taste of Solvang Culinary Tasting Trail was situated along Alisal Road.

Additional events included Saturday and Sunday’s Taste of Solvang Wine & Beer Walk featuring 15 stops at downtown tasting rooms where they poured vintages and craft beer samples into the prized Taste of Solvang souvenir glass; and the Buttonwood Farm Winery & Root 246 “Thinking Outside the Box” Dinner on Saturday evening with nontraditional delicacies such as uni risotto paired with a hopped sauvignon blanc, followed by four additional courses representing some of the most innovative tastes in Solvang.

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

The 2019 Taste of Solvang was presented by the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau, produced by Cultivate Events with sponsorship support from Chumash Casino Resort, Visit Santa Ynez Valley and City of Solvang.

For more information, visit www.SolvangUSA.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0
0
0
0
0