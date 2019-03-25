The 27th annual Taste of Solvang held from Friday, March 15, through Sunday, March 17, was reportedly a sunny, sweet and savory success, according to Daniel Lahr, special programs manager at the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau, and presenter at the culinary festival.
During the three days, more than 1,000 guests enjoyed six diverse events -- many of which sold out in advance -- featuring locally grown foods, wines, beers and diverse cuisine in “California’s Denmark,” the heart of Santa Ynez Valley Wine Country.
Additional events included Saturday and Sunday’s Taste of Solvang Wine & Beer Walk featuring 15 stops at downtown tasting rooms where they poured vintages and craft beer samples into the prized Taste of Solvang souvenir glass; and the Buttonwood Farm Winery & Root 246 “Thinking Outside the Box” Dinner on Saturday evening with nontraditional delicacies such as uni risotto paired with a hopped sauvignon blanc, followed by four additional courses representing some of the most innovative tastes in Solvang.
The 2019 Taste of Solvang was presented by the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau, produced by Cultivate Events with sponsorship support from Chumash Casino Resort, Visit Santa Ynez Valley and City of Solvang.
For more information, visit www.SolvangUSA.com.