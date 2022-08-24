Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Dear Heloise: Instead of spending money on scented garbage bags, I put a scented magazine insert (men's cologne or women's perfume) in the bag, and it usually helps counteract the smell of garbage.

I read your column every day in the Times of Northwest Indiana. -- Cynthia H., Whiting, Indiana

Cynthia, I like to use those scented inserts in my luggage, in purses I've stored for next season, in linen closets and among my towels. Some last a long time! -- Heloise

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you