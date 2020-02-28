Take a look: Smithsonian makes more than two centuries of data publicly accessible

The Smithsonian Institution has made more than 2.8 million pieces of data - photos, documents, and videos - publicly available for the first time.

The Smithsonian Open Access online platform includes digital assets from more than 200 years of history housed in Smithsonian facilities including the National Zoo, 19 separate museums, nine research centers, archives and libraries.

Search the online service for yourself right here, the search functionality is easy to use and allows you to search by date range, asset type or topic. Topics like 'Air and Space', 'American History' or 'Natural Science. There are more than 400 results for the topic 'muttonchops' so take your time and search through one of the largest releases of publicly accessible, and usable data that the Smithsonian has ever released.

As of Friday, Open Access had received more than 6.3 million views in the past 30 days, more than 47 thousand assets have been downloaded from the service, and the platform has had more than 154 million visitors in the previous fiscal year, according to the Smithsonian Institute.