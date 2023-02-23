The Santa Ynez Valley Concert series will present its first Young Artist Showcase on Sunday, Feb. 26, at St. Mark’s in-the-Valley Church in Los Olivos.

The showcase, entitled "Beethoven and his Contemporaries," is a free concert featuring top musical talent from Santa Barbara County private teaching studios who were recommended by their respective teachers for the special honor.

The show begins at 2 p.m.

