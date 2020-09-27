Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

You'll gain insight into what's best for you if you open your mind, heart and options to new beginnings. The changes going on around you will dictate how you can find peace and happiness. Enlightenment, personal gain and romance are heading your way.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Focus on physical improvements that will encourage better health and emotional well-being. Put an end to situations that cause anxiety. A change that takes place will get you fired up.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Look for innovative ways to get what you want. Concentrate on your surroundings and achieving a welcoming space to work, play and live life your way. Opportunity is heading in your direction.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- A few kind words will have an impact on your relationship with someone special. If you make a promise, be sure to follow through. Refuse to let someone meddle in your business.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Make adjustments that ease stress and encourage stability. How you live and handle your financial affairs will be instrumental to your emotional well-being.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Sharing your intentions with others will help ease your mind. Don't let uncertainty prevail. Be bold, direct and determined to get the answers you need to move forward. A romantic gesture is encouraged.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't miss out on something because you are afraid of change or are hanging on to the past. Share your thoughts and make a smart move. Don't take a risk with your health or money.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Refuse to get trapped in a position that leaves no room for advancement. Focus on adding to your skills and focusing on making a positive lifestyle change. Romance is favored.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Redefine what it is you want to do, and consider how to turn your talents into something tangible. Don't let someone come between you and your dreams.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Move forward with the changes you want to make to your life personally and professionally. Not everyone will agree with you. Follow your heart, and you'll achieve peace and happiness.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Stay put, play it safe and avoid excessive behavior. Intelligence and common sense will help you prevent getting into a dangerous situation that will cause emotional setbacks.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Do what you can to include your loved ones in your plans, and it will help alleviate hurdles that can make your life difficult. Make romance a priority.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Draw from those who can offer insight into the possibilities that lie ahead. Refuse to let emotions interfere with making a clear-cut decision that will benefit you and the people you love.
