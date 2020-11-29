Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Stay focused on what matters to you. Refuse to let others sidetrack you. Set personal goals and live up to your expectations. Keep an open mind, but don't get trapped in someone else's dream. Be innovative and imaginative, and pursue the adventures that excite you most.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- A change at home will lift your spirits. Making your space more manageable will ease stress and encourage you to get more involved in projects that will make your life better.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Speak up about your feelings, intentions and plans. Share your emotions and explore proposals that will bring you closer to a loved one. A domestic adjustment will improve your life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Check off what's on your to-do list and put your responsibilities behind you early in the day. Enjoy downtime with someone who brings out the best in you. Make fitness and good health your priorities.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Pay close attention to how you spend your money. A joint venture looks promising, as long as you share the expenses equally. An unexpected gift is heading your way.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Keep your ego in check and your mind on what you are trying to accomplish. Concentrate on doing your best to make a difference. Turn your attention to activities that will lift your spirits.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A change of heart will lead you in a better direction. Consider what you want to do, and get started. Don't let uncertainty hold you back. Romance is on the rise.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Pay attention to what's going on around you. You may have to intervene if someone is misrepresenting a situation that involves you. Do your part and carry on.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Size up what you can accomplish, and get started. Worrying about what others do will hold you back. Put your best foot forward, and do what you can to live up to your own expectations.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Join the front line of a cause you believe in. Fight for your rights and for those less fortunate or unable to fend for themselves.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Find a new way to reach out to people. An unexpected offer will encourage you to start something new. Romance is favored. How you treat people will affect your productivity.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take your anger and replace it with compassion and understanding. Sitting on the fence will not help you make a decision, but research and open discussions will.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Discuss personal plans with a loved one. Be open to suggestions and willing to compromise. An unexpected offer will encourage you to leave the past behind and embark on something new and exciting.
