Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Do things differently this year. Look for new ways to deal with people, manage money and do your job. Don't fear the unknown. Use common sense and trust your intuition. Dismiss people who make your life miserable. Take ownership of your happiness and do what's best for you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- A change will be useful for you. Spice up your day and opt to spend it doing something that makes you happy. Begin a new project or nurture a meaningful relationship.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Look for an outlet that will challenge you physically. Taking time out to enjoy life with the people you love will help you gain perspective regarding uncertainty you face.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Shake things up. If you aren't happy with the way someone treats you, share your feelings. It's better to be forthright than to let someone take advantage of you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Unfulfilled promises will lead to dissatisfaction. Be true to your word and expect the same in return, and you will maintain a healthy relationship. Walk away from anything less.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Learn as you go. Ask questions and use your resources to get inside information. An open and honest discussion will bring you closer to a loved one.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- How you run your household will determine how much extra cash you have. Don't be fooled into thinking you need something you don't. Moderation is encouraged.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A risk will leave you feeling anxious. Stick to what you know and make adjustments as you go. Home improvements should bring your family closer together, not push you further apart.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- The past will be a reminder of something you miss. Take a walk down memory lane. If you reconnect with an old friend, it will lead to a new beginning.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Look for the best way to use your skills, services and time to help others. The insight you get will be eye-opening and will encourage you to make personal lifestyle changes.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- It's what you do that will count. If you love someone, shower them with affection. Too much talk will lead to a disagreement that will ruin your day. Do your best to be your best.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- It's up to you to bring about change. Consider what moves you and follow that path. Distance yourself from anyone who is a bad influence. Abide by the rules.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Consider what you can do to make a difference. Putting a smile on someone's face will make you feel good and boost your reputation. Romance is in the stars.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ziggy Flores
Obituaries

Ziggy Flores

  • Updated

Ziggy Flores passed away at the ripe age of 13 on July 4th, 2020. He was surrounded by his father Rogelio Flores Sr., mother Arleen Flores, an…

Deanna Irene Martinez
Obituaries

Deanna Irene Martinez

  • Updated

It is with great sadness our family announces the passing of Yurok Tribe Elder Deanna Irene Martinez. Born May 22nd, 1940 in San Francisco, Ca…

Obituaries

Daniel Edward Silva

Daniel Edward Silva, 83, resident of Nipomo, CA passed away July 3, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Cre…

Obituaries

Julia Ruby Ramos

  • Updated

Julia Ruby Ramos, 45, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away July 7, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, C…

Dear Abby: Ex-wife balks at inviting other woman to son's graduation
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Ex-wife balks at inviting other woman to son's graduation

  • Updated

DEAR ABBY: My husband of nearly 22 years and I divorced last year after he told me he didn't want to be married anymore and didn't know if he ever loved me. Since our split, he has bought a home with another woman -- the same woman I suspected him of having an affair with, and the same woman he encouraged me to befriend during our marriage. 

Alejandro Landey Manriquez
Obituaries

Alejandro Landey Manriquez

It is with great sadness that the family of Alejandro Landey Manriquez announces his passing on Saturday, June 13th 2020, at the age of 38. Al…

Obituaries

Karen Marie Larson

Karen Marie Larson, 60, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away July 4, 2020. Arrangements are under the diretion of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News