You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Make moderation and what's important to you your focus this year. A change of scenery and spending more time enjoying life and the people you love will lead to happiness and contentment. Recognize what you need instead of what you desire, and it will lead to a profound change of attitude.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Eliminate what's no longer of value to you. Don't let anyone dictate how you should live your life. Recognize what you don't need, and progress will be yours.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A change of plans will lead to a new adventure. Take an online course or volunteer for a service that will help you connect with people searching for common interests and personal gain.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take care of responsibilities and move on to more enjoyable pastimes. Take pride in your appearance, make plans with a loved one and don't let anyone make unreasonable demands of you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You'll crave knowledge. Research the best way to make your dreams come true. Don't let others' actions cause uncertainty. Go it alone if necessary.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Fix your surroundings and lower your overhead. Shared expenses will lead to a falling out if you can't agree on how best to allocate funds. Choose peace over discord.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Make a change that will add to your comfort, ease stress or bring you closer to the people you love most. An agreement will finalize, and an opportunity will unfold.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Emotions will surface if you disagree with someone. Focus on making your life better. Personal gains are within reach if you spend more time on self-improvement and romance.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Rely on experience to find a way to overcome a situation concerning excessive or indulgent behavior. Reach out to people you trust to tell you the truth.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Physical fitness will alleviate stress. Don't let your emotions interfere with how you earn your living. Consider how much debt you are willing to take on before you spend money.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A heart-to-heart talk will help you formulate long-term plans. Don't let essential documents lapse. An adjustment to your living space will add to your comfort, but don't go overbudget.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Do something energetic that challenges you to be your very best and strive for perfection. Spend time with a loved one or someone who shares your interests.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Do your best to get along with others. Arguing will lead to isolation and unfinished business. Concentrate on projects that bring you joy and keep you out of trouble.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cecil (Hoppi) N. Hopkins
Obituaries

Cecil (Hoppi) N. Hopkins

  • Updated

It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Cecil (Hoppi…

Ronald Arthur Foster
Obituaries

Ronald Arthur Foster

Ronald Arthur Foster passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Memory Villas at Bishop Place in Pullman, WA where he resided for the past year.

George Holly Welch
Obituaries

George Holly Welch

George Holly Welch, 92, of Santa Maria, CA passed away on July 17, 2020. George was born on May 12, 1928 in Hoboken, NJ. He graduated High Sch…

Phillip Edwin Moore
Obituaries

Phillip Edwin Moore

  • Updated

Phillip Edwin Moore, 83, passed on July 22, 2020 peacefully at his home while surrounded by family. Phil was born May 5, 1937 in Richmond, Mai…

Dear Abby: Man pumps brakes on taking friendship to higher level
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Man pumps brakes on taking friendship to higher level

  • Updated

DEAR ABBY: Last year I met a special man when I hired him to do some work related to my hobby. We easily fell into a friendship and have grown very close. We currently spend all our free time together. We talk every day on the phone, sometimes for hours. We are both divorced with children. He was married for 17 years and hasn't been in a relationship since.

Dear Abby: Disapproval of pregnancy becomes permanent rift
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Disapproval of pregnancy becomes permanent rift

  • Updated

DEAR ABBY: I became pregnant with my second child in 2013. When my extended family heard the news, it was not well-received, particularly by my grandmother and aunt-in-law. They said things like, "We love you, but we're embarrassed and ashamed." My once loving grandmother said some particularly cruel things.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News