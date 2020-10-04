Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Put an end to any problems you face at home, or make adjustments that encourage better relationships with the people who live with you. Sort out money matters and shared expenses. Better times are just around the corner. The right changes can be made.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Home improvements will bring you closer to the people you love. Refuse to get angry if someone tries to coerce you into a debate. Be smart and keep the peace. A financial change will work out well.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A change looks auspicious. Discuss your ideas and intentions with a loved one. The input you receive will help you put together an ambitious plan that will change the dynamics of an important relationship.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Keep an open mind, but don't let anyone lure you into something questionable. Look inward and focus on what you can do to improve your health and well-being. Romance will enhance your relationship with someone special.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You'll develop some good ideas. A change of plans will turn out better than anticipated. A move will bring you peace of mind. Romance is favored.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't feel that you must get involved in someone else's venture. Make your health and financial plans priorities. Focus on saving money and investing in your ideas.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take the initiative to make things happen. Explore what interests you, and make changes to what's no longer benefiting you. Personal improvements will lead to lucrative opportunities.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Spend more time on personal gains and less time worrying about what others are doing. Pick up skills and whatever else it takes to encourage greater prosperity and contentment.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Positive results will transpire if you share your feelings with someone special. You can make plans. A quiet celebration will enhance an important relationship. Keep your promises.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't share your secrets or personal information about others. Interfering in someone's life will jeopardize the relationship. Take better care of your health and well-being.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Personal improvements will fetch compliments and lead to greater interest in your ideas and plans. Join forces with someone who shares your beliefs and opinions. Romance is on the rise.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Say less and do more. Concentrate on new ways to bring in more cash. A practical approach to life, love and happiness will bring the best results. Too much of anything will be costly.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Make personal changes that encourage you to live healthily, grow emotionally and intellectually, and love unconditionally. Strive for new beginnings; opportunities and stability will follow.
