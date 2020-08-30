You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Take control, be direct and ask for what you want. It's up to you to take advantage of what's available to you. Taking swift action will keep you ahead of any competition you face. Make positive change your objective to achieve the best results.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Verify information that comes your way. Don't rely on others to give you the information you require. Handle legal and financial matters yourself. Put more thought into your personal life.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take the initiative to do what's best for you. Step away from people who lower your self-esteem and toy with your emotions. Don't jump into something you aren't ready for.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Deal with a sensitive issue before it escalates. Pay attention to loved ones and friends you may have neglected due to your busy schedule. Romance is encouraged. Make peace when necessary.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Look at the possibilities, but don't jump into something without collecting the facts and figures. You can make home improvements as long as you stick to a budget.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A change someone makes will blindside you. Take a step back and consider your options before you complain. An intelligent approach will ensure that you come out on top.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't feel that you must change to appease others. Do what's best for you, and give others the freedom to do as they please. Focus on building confidence and expressing yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Make up your mind and follow through with your plans. Let your intuition guide you to the path that best suits you. Romance will bring you closer to a loved one.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't leave anything to chance. It's up to you to take charge and make your voice heard. Arguing won't help, but knowledge, information and a solid plan will.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Your feelings will be hard to hide. Face the facts, address problems and do your best to fix what isn't working. Do your own thing without worrying about the actions of others.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't ignore what's going on around you. Being fully aware of what others are doing will give you the edge you need. Don't let an emotional incident cause a rift between you and a loved one.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- An unexpected turn of events will leave you scrambling to maintain order. Don't let anger set in when balance and harmony are what's required. Be smart and keep the peace.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take time to rest. You need to maintain strength and avoid unnecessary health risks. Take the necessary precautions, regardless of what others do. Rethink your strategy and how you spend your time.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dr. David Laurel Scott
Obituaries

Dr. David Laurel Scott

Dr. David Laurel Scott, 57, of Santa Maria, CA, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the Marian Medical Center in Sa…

James A. Enos
Obituaries

James A. Enos

On July 29, 2020, James A. Enos passed peacefully and joined his beloved wife, Eldora. Jim or Jimmy, as he was known by many, was 80 years old.

Jeremy Redford
Obituaries

Jeremy Redford

  • Updated

Our beloved Jeremy Redford passed away on August 19th at the age of 42 at his home located in Santa Maria, Ca after battling a long term illne…

William Richards
Obituaries

William Richards

  • Updated

William Steven Richards affectionately known as "Billy " was the first of five children born to Barbara and Bill Richards in Jamaica, New York…

Robert Torres
Obituaries

Robert Torres

Robert Torres a long time Santa Maria resident passed away at home Wednesday, August 19th at the age of 92 surrounded by his loving family. Bo…

Obituaries

Robert Torres

  • Updated

Robert Torres, 92, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away August 19, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, C…

Connie Salazar Rubio
Obituaries

Connie Salazar Rubio

  • Updated

Our beloved Mom was welcomed into Heaven on Saturday, August 15, at age 94; she passed peacefully, and remarkably so, on the feast day of the …

Obituaries

Jack O'Keefe

Jack O'Keefe, 86, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away August 21, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Cr…

Roger Hawkins
Obituaries

Roger Hawkins

  • Updated

On August 5th, our amazing father, Roger Hawkins , decided he needed to be with his high school sweetheart and Love of his life ,Bonnie. In th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News