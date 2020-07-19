Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Sincerity will help you gain support this year. Speak from the heart, and you'll capture attention and encourage others to help you turn your ideas into something great. The contributions you make will set the stage for the way your life unfolds. Expand your interests and thrive.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Stop questioning and start doing. Make a decision that will help you let go of the past and move forward with your life. Don't miss an opportunity to explore new possibilities.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Do what you need to do without making a fuss. Refuse to let anyone make decisions for you or entice you into something risky. Pay attention to health and fitness.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Set rules and standards that you feel comfortable with, but don't expect others to follow suit. Allow others the freedom of choice, and you'll get the same in return.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Make your position clear and keep heading in a direction that suits your needs. A personal gain will be dependent on how you handle your money. Avoid indulgent behavior.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Discard what you no longer need. Reevaluate your intentions and walk away from those standing in your way. Explore new ideas and embrace new beginnings. Choose mind over matter.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Investments will go sour if you trust someone with your cash or embark on a joint venture. Don't let anyone take advantage of you. Immerse yourself in self-improvement.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Spit it out if you don't like the way someone is treating you. Don't raise your voice, but do state the facts and offer alternatives. Aim to solve problems, not to fuel them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- A change of plans that someone reveals will come as a surprise. Consider what's best for you and adjust. When in doubt, look inward and focus on personal growth.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Get in touch with your inner self, and you'll discover you have more to offer than you realize. Refuse to let anyone put you down or make you feel inadequate.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Avoid getting into a senseless argument. Keep physically active, and you will avert that disgruntled feeling when things don't go your way.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Someone will offer a different perspective on a situation that shows potential. Weigh the pros and cons and prepare to make a move that can influence your life.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't hesitate, stop or give anyone the chance to mess with you. Stay focused on being and doing your best. Good health begins with a proper diet and fitness routine.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Karen L. Marcus
Obituaries

Karen L. Marcus

  • Updated

On June 27, 2020, Heaven gained another angel as our beloved Karen Marcus passed away under hospice care after a battle with cancer.

Jerry Glen Byrne
Obituaries

Jerry Glen Byrne

Jerry Glen Byrne, 76, of Santa Maria passed away on July 4th. Jerry was born on August 9, 1943, in Chicago, Ill. In 1946, he moved with his pa…

Dear Abby: Man's reluctance to entertain makes girlfriend suspicious
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Man's reluctance to entertain makes girlfriend suspicious

DEAR ABBY: I am 43, and my boyfriend is 40. He is always at my house, but I can never go to his to sit around and relax. When I get upset about it and want to talk to him about it, he tells me that's not the case at all. I'm welcome anytime. But when I suggest it, I am always turned down. I'm trying hard to be optimistic, but I have so many negative thoughts about this. What should I do? -- KEPT OUT IN ALABAMA

Obituaries

Daniel Edward Silva

Daniel Edward Silva, 83, resident of Nipomo, CA passed away July 3, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Cre…

Anna Ellen Nickerson
Obituaries

Anna Ellen Nickerson

With great sadness, our family announces the passing of our beloved matriarch, Anna E. Nickerson. Born June 14, 1942 in Kansas City, Missouri,…

Dear Abby: Friend lets woman take the fall for her divorce
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Friend lets woman take the fall for her divorce

DEAR ABBY: "Darlene" and I have been friends for 40 years. She moved to Arizona with me in the '80s from Michigan. Her boyfriend drove out and convinced her to return to Michigan and get married, which she did, but she's always hated Michigan. She raised two girls. I was always called "Aunt" and was considered close.

Dear Abby: Unhappy husband jumps from frying pan into fire
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Unhappy husband jumps from frying pan into fire

  • Updated

DEAR ABBY: I went through an ugly divorce. My second wife, "Marci," is a liar, a cheat and a thief. She claims she's religious, but she gambles. She opens bank accounts that I'm not aware of. She tries to justify what she has done, but she calls constantly if I leave the house. She claims she's jealous. I think it's more of a control issue, and I leave for peace of mind.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News