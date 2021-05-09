Let go of the past. Declutter, do things that make you happy and surround yourself with like-minded people. Put an end to situations that hold you back or make you uncomfortable. Take responsibility for your happiness and future. Use your imagination to explore possibilities.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Look at the possibilities, and consider what makes you happy. Refuse to take on responsibilities that don't belong to you. Use your charm and intelligence to outmaneuver anyone trying to take advantage of you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Make your health, appearance and lifestyle priorities. Surround yourself with people striving for a better quality of life, and put an end to indulgent pastimes.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- An unsettled situation will turn into an emotional tug-of-war between you and someone close to you. Handle matters with care, and do what's best for everyone involved. Discipline will be a must.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Stop worrying about changes that others make; go about your business. Your charm help you deal with obstacles. A positive attitude coupled with an open mind will help you turn a negative into a positive.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Size up whatever situation you face, and make adjustments that will help eliminate stress. Put an end to emotional spending and strive to make your life more relaxing.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You're on the right path, so don't start waffling about what to do next. Embrace the future, learn all you can and start making the moves that will position you for a brighter future.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Put your energy where it counts, and finish what you start. The changes you make will help you forge ahead with optimism. Use your imagination to come up with a life-changing plan.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Pay attention to detail and what others have to say. Broaden your outlook, and take charge of your future by spending time with people who share your concerns.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Refuse to let a problem with a friend or relative consume you. Don't get into an emotional battle over something you cannot change. Focus on home, family and improving your lifestyle.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Do what makes you happy. Don't defer to other people's needs. Pay attention to the way you look and feel, and make improvements that boost your morale. Take charge of your life.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't take risks with your health, important relationships or money. A joint venture may entice you, but in the end, you'll wish you had gone your own way.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Let go of the past, sum up the present and put a plan in place. Don't expect anyone to do the work for you. Empty promises are apparent; do the research yourself and you will discover how best to reach your goal.