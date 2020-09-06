You have permission to edit this article.
Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Keep an open mind, listen to what others have to say and work within the confines you face. If you set down ground rules and stick to a budget, you will reach your goals. Take precautions concerning joint ventures, legal matters, contracts and your health. Eschew risk.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Emotional situations will escalate if you aren't willing to compromise. Look at every situation you face carefully, and you'll find an alternative route that will lead to a workable agreement. Change is necessary if you want to get ahead. 5 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Avoid tense or stressful situations. Plan to do your own thing and avoid letting demanding people infringe on your privacy. Don't waste time getting angry at someone or something that you cannot change. Focus on self-improvement and taking better care of your health. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Stay in the loop, ask questions and be open to change. Discuss emotional concerns with a loved one before you decide to take action. Observation, facts and the truth will be your best options.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't take a risk when it comes to money, health or joint ventures. Put your energy into personal improvement, physical fitness and work options that allow you to safely use your skills.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Stick close to home and the people you love the most. Set a good example for someone experiencing uncertainty or confusion. Home improvements will make your life easier.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Be smart and innovative when dealing with friends and relatives. A last-minute change someone makes will leave you feeling betrayed. Take a step back, consider what you can do to make amends and go about your business.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Logic and reason will be necessary to help you avoid a restrictive situation. Don't feel you that you must help someone without taking the necessary precautions. Be smart about the decisions you make, and be charming in order to avoid backlash.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Use charm if you want to gain someone's support. If you let your emotions take control and your anger mount, you won't come to terms with someone who doesn't think or feel the same way you do.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Look for an opportunity to bring about change. Move forward with an open mind. Refuse to let stubbornness stand between you and your ultimate goal.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Be wary of anyone trying to chat you up; ulterior motives may be present. Pay attention to how you look and feel. Taking some time to relax will prove restorative.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Seek out people who lift your spirits. The more time you spend on love and romance, the less time you'll have for pointless worry.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take a step back and review recent events. Make decisions for the right reasons, not because someone is pressuring you. Focus on practicality.

