Despite a reasonable request from writer Lena Dunham, attempts to add an eighth day to the calendar dedicated to reading have come up short. So far.

Fortunately, there is another way to experience the creation of a whole new day being made available for reading - at least locally. 

Additional time to explore the Santa Maria Public Library is coming this weekend when the main branch opens up for Sunday service from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0