Despite a reasonable request from writer Lena Dunham, attempts to add an eighth day to the calendar dedicated to reading have come up short. So far.
Fortunately, there is another way to experience the creation of a whole new day being made available for reading - at least locally.
Additional time to explore the Santa Maria Public Library is coming this weekend when the main branch opens up for Sunday service from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The main library, at 421 South McClelland Street, previously offered the expanded hours, funded by Measure U funds allocated by the City Council, starting from January 2020 until mid-March of 2020. However, pandemic health restrictions closed the library to public access until a limited reopening of the facility starting in April 2021.
With the re-introduction of Sunday hours, the main Santa Maria Branch Library is open seven days a week offering a full list of events, reading challenges and community presentations to enrich the quality-of-life of Santa Maria residents.
New updated hours of operation for the Santa Maria Main Branch Library are:
- Monday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
See a full list of Library events, including information community club meetings like the Pokémon Club (meeting this Saturday), educational events like the upcoming Teen Cooking Experience, or weekly gatherings like Tuesday's Toddler Time; all on their online events calendar, https://engagedpatrons.org/eventscalendar.cfm?siteid=9521.