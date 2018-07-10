The first-ever Summer Supper Concert Series continues Thursday, July 12, and concludes Thursday, Aug. 9.
The set of Thursday concerts convene in the garden courtyard at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley church located at 2901 Nojoqui Avenue, just one block from the flagpole in downtown Los Olivos from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The public of all ages is invited.
The supper concerts begin with themed food and beverages served at 5 p.m., music starting at 5:30 p.m. and concluding at 8 p.m. All performances are coordinated by Jon Harris of JSH Productions of Solvang.
Ticket donation include supper, concert and a beverage for $25 (adults) and $10 (ages 12 years and under); and a “family cap” of $30 for 3 or more children. Additional beverages will be offered for purchase. Complimentary childcare for ages 2-10 available on-site.
Event proceeds benefit St. Mark’s Preschool Scholarship Fund for children in the community. Tickets are sold at the door as well as online in advance https://www.smitv.org/syv-summer-supper-concerts.html
The Summer Supper Concert Series schedule:
Thursday, July 12 — Burgers & Dogs BBQ with “Make It Last All Night” Tom Petty Tribute Band Featuring lead singer/guitarist Erich Schneider from Los Angeles, this classic rock Tom Petty Tribute Band will get you singing along to hits such as “American Girl”, "Breakdown", "I Won't Back Down", "Free Fallin'" and “Learning to Fly.”
Thursday, Aug. 9 —Santa Maria Style Tri-Tip BBQ with “Just Dave” Country Band Featuring lead singer, acoustic guitarist and out-of-this-world harmonica player "Just" Dave Bernal, this band plays some high-energy rockin' and legit country tunes, as well as some fun originals.
For ticket purchases and any questions, please call Summer Supper Concert Series event coordinator Yvonne Lowe at 805-688-1815 or yvonne@smitv.org or the St. Mark’s office at 805-688-4454; or visit www.smitv.org and https://www.smitv.org/syv-summer-supper-concerts.html