About St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Preschool: This non-profit organization welcomes all children ages 2 ½ years to Pre-Kindergarten. The Preschool currently is enrolling students for the 2018-19 school year. Regular Preschool hours are 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Monday to Friday from September through June. St. Mark’s offers an environment that honors the carefree days of childhood by supporting and encouraging children to grow, learn, and respect others and themselves. This small school nestled in Los Olivos is proud of serving the area for the past 11 years—with well-trained and experienced staff of Director Yvonne Lowe and teachers Erika Ray and Brittany Ramirez. For further information, please contact Yvonne Lowe directly at (805) 688-1815 or yvonne@smitv.org