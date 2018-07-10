Subscribe for 33¢ / day
The crowd at the initial concert Summer Supper Concert series at St. Mark’s in Los Olivos on Thursday, June 14, 2018 enjoyed Cajun Style Fixings with the New Orleans Jazz Quintet. 

The first-ever Summer Supper Concert Series continues Thursday, July 12, and concludes Thursday, Aug. 9.

The set of Thursday concerts convene in the garden courtyard at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley church located at 2901 Nojoqui Avenue, just one block from the flagpole in downtown Los Olivos from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The public of all ages is invited.

The supper concerts begin with themed food and beverages served at 5 p.m., music starting at 5:30 p.m. and concluding at 8 p.m. All performances are coordinated by Jon Harris of JSH Productions of Solvang.

Ticket donation include supper, concert and a beverage for $25 (adults) and $10 (ages 12 years and under); and a “family cap” of $30 for 3 or more children. Additional beverages will be offered for purchase. Complimentary childcare for ages 2-10 available on-site.

Event proceeds benefit St. Mark’s Preschool Scholarship Fund for children in the community. Tickets are sold at the door as well as online in advance https://www.smitv.org/syv-summer-supper-concerts.html

The Summer Supper Concert Series schedule:

Thursday, July 12 — Burgers & Dogs BBQ with “Make It Last All Night” Tom Petty Tribute Band Featuring lead singer/guitarist Erich Schneider from Los Angeles, this classic rock Tom Petty Tribute Band will get you singing along to hits such as “American Girl”, "Breakdown", "I Won't Back Down", "Free Fallin'" and “Learning to Fly.”

Thursday, Aug. 9 —Santa Maria Style Tri-Tip BBQ with “Just Dave” Country Band Featuring lead singer, acoustic guitarist and out-of-this-world harmonica player "Just" Dave Bernal, this band plays some high-energy rockin' and legit country tunes, as well as some fun originals.

For ticket purchases and any questions, please call Summer Supper Concert Series event coordinator Yvonne Lowe at 805-688-1815 or yvonne@smitv.org or the St. Mark’s office at 805-688-4454; or visit www.smitv.org and https://www.smitv.org/syv-summer-supper-concerts.html

About St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Preschool: This non-profit organization welcomes all children ages 2 ½ years to Pre-Kindergarten. The Preschool currently is enrolling students for the 2018-19 school year. Regular Preschool hours are 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Monday to Friday from September through June. St. Mark’s offers an environment that honors the carefree days of childhood by supporting and encouraging children to grow, learn, and respect others and themselves. This small school nestled in Los Olivos is proud of serving the area for the past 11 years—with well-trained and experienced staff of Director Yvonne Lowe and teachers Erika Ray and Brittany Ramirez. For further information, please contact Yvonne Lowe directly at (805) 688-1815 or yvonne@smitv.org

