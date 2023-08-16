The last editions of free family-friendly concerts hosted in Santa Maria area parks are drawing to a close, with the end of August and the summer concert series only two weeks away.
Dante Marsh and The Vibe Setters, a soulful funk band that first embarked on their musical voyage of discovery together as a tight-knit band in 2019, will take the stage from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Acquistapace Park adjacent to Jimenez Elementary School.
Members of The Vibe Setters grew up listening to a variety of musical genres which played an influential role in shaping their paths as musicians and ultimately led them to join forces. Their signature sound offers something different and unique to their fans by creating and sharing original music that is unmistakably unique.
Invite your family and friends, and remember to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and snacks. Concerts will continue through August.
The final summer concert is scheduled for Aug. 27, when the band Unfinished Business performs at Rotary Centennial Park starting at 1 p.m.
Questions should be directed to the department by calling 805-925–0951 ext. 2260.
Follow the department's social media accounts on
Instagram or on Facebook, to not miss events or updates on other recreation offerings around Santa Maria.
Acquistapace Park is located on the corner of Western Avenue and Sonya Drive.
Soul Kool performs at Santa Maria's Concerts in the Park on Sunday | Photos
Residents and families with tents and lounge chairs enjoy live music during a free two hour concert Sunday at
Santa Maria residents dance to live music from classic R&B band Soul Kool Sunday at
Soul Kool performs Sunday at
Residents line-dance Sunday at
Reggie Reyes of Soul Kool performs on stage Sunday at
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth (PLAY), Inc. presented its free Concert in the Park series Sunday at Acquistapace Park featuring live music from Soul Kool.
Residents wait in line for flavored shaved ice from Hanohano Sunday during the Concert in the Park event at
Soul Kool performs live music Sunday at
Santa Maria residents and family enjoy dancing, games, food, and more during the Santa Maria Concerts in the Park series Sunday at
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth (PLAY), Inc. held its free Concert in the Park event Sunday at Acquistapace Park located at 1921 S. Western Avenue in Santa Maria.
