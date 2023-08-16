The last editions of free family-friendly concerts hosted in Santa Maria area parks are drawing to a close, with the end of August and the summer concert series only two weeks away. 

The concerts, produced in partnership by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and the People for Leisure and Youth, Inc (PLAY Inc.), will continue this Sunday.

Dante Marsh and The Vibe Setters, a soulful funk band that first embarked on their musical voyage of discovery together as a tight-knit band in 2019, will take the stage from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Acquistapace Park adjacent to Jimenez Elementary School.

