In celebration of Summer Solstice, native plant educator Lanny Kaufer will lead a 3-mile nature hike on Pine Mountain in Ojai, Sunday, June 23. Kaufer will introduce fellow hikers to the natural habitat of Ventura County, including late spring wildflowers blooming at an elevation of 7,000 feet.
The outing will start at 8:30 a.m. with a carpool caravan of about 35 miles up Highway 33 from the Maricopa Plaza, (1207 Maricopa Highway, Ojai) to the Reyes Peak trailhead.
The final 5.5 miles are on a narrow, winding paved road and the very last half-mile is dirt. Trucks or SUV’s are preferred for the last stretch but most passenger cars with high clearance can also make the drive.
Kaufer will start walking into the Sespe Wilderness from the trailhead (where there is a restroom) at about 10 a.m., stop for lunch (not provided) in the forest, and return to the trailhead at 2:30 p.m., arriving back at the Maricopa Plaza by 3:30 p.m.
The group will hike on a well-used trail through Mixed Conifer Forest habitat, stopping often to identify and discuss native plants, birds and wildlife. There will be some elevation gain and loss skirting the north side of Reyes Peak, sometimes traversing hillsides on a narrow trail.
This intermediate level hike is suitable for moderately experienced hikers or physically fit beginners. Weather and marine layer permitting, hikers will have panoramic views of the Cuyama Valley to the north and the Channel Islands to the south. This hike is another in a series of backcountry walks and hikes under an Operating Permit from the Ojai Ranger District Office of the U.S. Forest Service designed for guides who provide recreational and interpretive services to the public.
The cost is $25 for adults, $20 for seniors 62 and older, and $15 for full-time students 13-17. Kids 5-12 are free, one per adult, pending request and approval. Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No dogs or smoking.
Registrants will receive a confirmation email several days before with all necessary info. After the hike they will receive an email with a complete list of all the plants and wildlife identified, including common and scientific names.
To register, visit HerbWalks.com or call 805-646-6281.