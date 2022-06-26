The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County has given out a record number of summer camp scholarships to children in the community thanks to Greg and Elisabeth Fowler’s generous donation of $50,000.
As one of the most affordable camps in town, boasting a weekly fee of $75, UBGC is experiencing an increased demand for affordable summer programs, with dozens of families still on the waitlist.
The goal is to send as many kids to camp as possible, in order to help combat summer learning loss and ensure that all club members are functioning at grade level come September.
At day camp, UBGC creates a structured environment where children can socialize and grow by implementing programs in art, athletics, STEM and supplementary learning opportunities. In addition to weekly field trips to local museums and beaches, 10 youth members from each club are invited to spend a week overnight at Camp Whittier, where members can explore and learn about the world around them.
UBGC has received additional community support from both Union Bank and Montecito Bank & Trust to help set members up for success while keeping costs low.
Union Bank is sponsoring $10,000 in summer camp scholarships, which will send more than 130 kids to day camp for one week. Every day at their six club locations, UBGC is responsible for providing a breakfast, snack and supper for all campers.
To help with the effort, Montecito Bank & Trust has gifted $10,000 to their Zero Hunger Food Program to make sure no child goes hungry this summer.
“Montecito Bank & Trust is proud to support the valuable work of the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County. Our local youth rely on the Zero Hunger Food Program to stay healthy and focused throughout the year which in turn leads to success inside the classroom and beyond. Everyone deserves to have access to nutritious meals and snacks,” said President and COO George Leis.
With their summer campaign launching this week, UBGC is hopeful that these scholarships are just the tip of the iceberg. If you’re interested in helping UBGC clear their camp waitlist, visit www.unitedbg.org or give them a call at 805-681-1315 to learn more.