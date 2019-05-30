Fun at College for Kids
College for Kids will offer a variety of youth classes through Allan Hancock College’s Community Education Program June 10 through Aug. 10. Students ages 4 to 18 can choose from arts and crafts, creative journaling, sewing, cooking, and dance classes including ballet, hip-hop, and jazz. The program will offer science, chemistry, and math courses as well. The classes will meet Monday through Saturday. Registration will be ongoing and admission forms are available online at hancockcollege.edu/communityeducation. Registration can also be completed in person at Hancock’s Community Education building. Call (805) 922-6966, ext. 3209, for more information.