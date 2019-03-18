Try 3 months for $3
032119 YMCA Summer Camp

Summer Camp at the Y is a structured program built around self-discovery and teachable moments with plenty of adventure, music, sports, and crafts.

Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA is gearing up for another summer filled with adventure, laughter, and camper enrichment -- and easy enrollment to top it off. For the first time ever, registration can be completed online. 

The Y states that campers are free to play and explore while developing cognitive and social-emotional abilities that stay with them for a lifetime.

“I was a bridesmaid in a wedding of a friend I met at Y Camp. We were campers, then camp staff together. I led her entire wedding party in a repeat-after-me song we learned while at Y Camp. It was a full circle moment,” said Shianne Motter, former Y camper.

The memories, friendships and skills gained from summer camp stay with a child long after back-to-school, according to a Y representative.

Accredited by the American Camp Association, Summer Camp offers children an opportunity to find a sense of belonging, and parents, the assurance that their child is safe and making new discoveries every day. 

To register, visit: www.ciymca.org/camp

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

