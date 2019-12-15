Next year in the fall, downtown Buellton will join a number of nearby cities and hold its first Open Streets Festival, inviting community members to gather, walk, run, bike, skate and dance through the town's traffic-free thoroughfare.
Event hosts Santa Ynez Valley Healthy Eating Active Living Coalition which operates under the non-profit umbrella of People Helping People, was recently granted a permit for the partial closure of Avenue of Flags by the City of Buellton.
According to Coalition members, the family-friendly event which is to run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, will occupy three median strips and portions of Avenue of Flags' roadway, enabling community members to enjoy activities on selected local streets temporarily closed to motorized traffic.
Dean Palius of People Helping People and Tommy Spiedel of the Gildred Family YMCA, co-founders of the Coalition, say that a wide-range of participation is expected, including that of nearby businesses and organizations promoting healthy eating and active lifestyles, recreation and sports, foods and cooking, art, music, dance, and diverse cultures.
"Over the past few years, there have been a number of successful Open Streets events held in Santa Barbara County: in Santa Maria, Guadalupe, Santa Barbara, and Carpinteria," Palius reported. "These events will provide the local HEAL Coalition with templates for the Buellton event."
The idea behind open streets is to replace car traffic with people traffic. Streets become places where people of all ages, abilities and background can engage in healthy outdoor activities and experience their city streets in a whole new way.
The Coalition reports that the City of Buellton has agreed to secure the area and reroute traffic as necessary, and furnish the Coalition with logistical support. Security will be supplied by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and private security appointed by the HEAL Coalition.
"Holly Sierra, Mayor Of Buellton, said that the City of Buellton enthusiastically embraced the idea of Open Streets, and hosting the first one in the valley," Palius said. “Open Streets is expected to be a well-attended event with many vendors, booths, entertainers, activities, and food."
Live music and other entertainment will also be featured throughout the day.
