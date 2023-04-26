Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Dear Heloise: I use ginger -- that is, fresh ginger in a number of recipes and in hot tea. No matter what I do, it doesn't stay fresh for long. Can I freeze ginger? -- Laura W., Andersonville, Indiana

Laura, you can freeze ginger for up to six months. After that, it's usually dried out and has lost its freshness. If you store it in your refrigerator, wrap it up in cling wrap or foil and store in a clean jar. It should last for nearly a month that way.

P.S. Always look for a small piece of ginger, rather than a large one that won't be used up as fast. -- Heloise

