State Assembly District 37 candidate Elsa Granado to hold meet-and-greet on Feb. 13

Community leaders, Arcelia Sencion and June Martin will co-host a meet -and-greet event for 37th District assemblymember candidate Elsa Granados (D-Santa Barbara), who will discuss key issues and answer questions about the upcoming election.

The event will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m. at Tierra y Vino Tasting Room, 140 Industrial Way, Buellton. Light refreshments and wine will be served.

Granados will visit topics such as expanding access to affordable housing and health care, strengthening education from pre-K through college, protecting our coastline and agricultural spaces, and standing up to the oil and gas industry.

Granados is a longtime Central Coast resident, and has served as the executive director of Standing Together to End Sexual Assault (formerly Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center) for the past 22 years. She has been a member of the board of directors of the California Coalition Against Sexual Assault and the Fund for Santa Barbara and has served on the Santa Barbara County Affirmative Action Commission.

For more information about the event, contact Campaign Manager Sara Wall at (805) 628-2171, co-host Arcelia Sencion arceliasencion@gmail.com or co-host June Martin junemartin6@gmail.com

To learn about Elsa’s campaign, visit www.elsagranados.com

