Members of the public are invited to celebrate Holy Week and Easter with services and activities at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church located at 2901 Nojoqui Avenue in downtown Los Olivos. Easter services and activities are open to all.
According to the Rev. Randall Day, priest and rector, “Holy Week is at the heart of the Christian year. It is not only an “observance” of the final days of Jesus Christ’s earthly life, but also is a re-presentation or re-living of those days with Jesus and a faith community in a profound, spiritual way. Here at St. Mark’s, we practice a spacious Christianity where there is room for absolutely everyone; and invite all members of the community and visitors to celebrate Easter with us.”
Sunday, April 14 —Palm Sunday: Services are 8 a.m., 10 a.m., and 5 p.m. with the blessing and distribution of palms at all services.
Thursday, April 18 —Maundy Thursday: A simple supper for all will be served in Stacy Hall at 6 p.m. preceding the Liturgy of the Day at 7 p.m. The service includes the washing of feet or hands (for those who wish) and also recalls Christ’s institution of the sacrament of communion.
According to Day, The word "maundy" comes from John 13:34 that refers to a new mandate (mandatum novum in Latin) or commandment. ”In this scripture, Jesus said, 'I give you a new commandment, that you love one another. Just as I have loved you, you also should love one another.'”
Friday, April 19 — Good Friday: The Liturgy of the Day will be held at 7 p.m. and features communion from the reserved sacrament. Good Friday is a solemn service in commemoration of Christ’s death on the cross.
Saturday, April 20 — The Easter Vigil: The Great Vigil of Easter begins at 8 p.m. and features the liturgy of the new fire, blessing of the Paschal Candle, the great Alleluia, and the first Eucharist of Easter. A complimentary, festive reception offering local wines, soft drinks, hors d’oeuvres and desserts follows the service.
Day explains, “This is one of the most ancient of all special Christian liturgies and sums up much of what is involved in being Christian. Special music is part of the service. Worshipers may bring a bell to help celebrate the joyous announcement of Easter.”
Sunday, April 21 — Easter Day: At 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., the Easter Festival Eucharist with special music and choir will be offered at both services; and a complimentary reception featuring refreshments and conversation after each service. The church will be decorated with magnificent floral displays created by members of St. Mark’s Altar Guild and other members.
At 9:15 a.m., St. Mark’s Easter Egg Hunt will be held in the courtyard and gardens for toddlers and children through elementary school age (kids, please bring your own basket).
Year-round, St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley serves as a non-sectarian community, music, arts and welcome center with a wide range of opportunities for spiritual formation and services for all ages. Everyone may enjoy open doors all day, every day, an outdoor courtyard and labyrinth 24/7 for rest, prayer and meditation as well as a preschool.
For more information, please visit www.SMITV.org.