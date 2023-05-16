One of the many famous musicals by Andrew Lloyd Webber, 'Evita' is premiering this weekend at St. Joseph High School.
The school's spring theater production starts Friday, May 19 and will hold shows on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available now on eventbrite.com. According to Amy Curti, the director of St. Joseph High School's community theater, the musical is a classic “rags to riches” story about the First Lady of Argentina.
The shows are slated to start 7 p.m. on May 19 and May 20 and at 1 p.m. on May 21.
'Evita' is a musical with music by Lloyd Webber and lyrics from Tim Rice. It’s a story about an Argentine political leader, Eva Perón, the second wife of Argentine president Juan Perón. The story follows Evita's early life, rise to power, charity work and death.
This year's musical was selected, Curti says, after successfully directing 'Phantom of the Opera' and working with opera music in a 2019 production, she figured she could “pull off 'Evita.'”
However, she says it has been “quite a bit more challenging than the 'Phantom of the Opera' music” and the students have definitely had their work cut out for them.
“I think that they have been challenged with the complexity of the material, of the music. Also, the musical is completely sung, there isn’t any spoken word,” said Curti. “So that’s a challenge and there’s a lot of choreography that goes with it as well.”
Choreography for the production is from Elizabeth Souza, an alumni of St. Joseph and a current student at Allan Hancock College. According to Curti, Souza is part of the college's dance program and her choreography is “incredible."
Curti says the show includes a cast of 24 students from St. Joseph, St. Louis de Montfort and other area schools.
“I have students that are from charter schools and the Catholic junior high school, St. Louis de Montfort, which is one of our theater schools that goes into St. Joe’s,” said Curti. “We really do welcome community participation and because we are a smaller school we really can have more community involvement.”
Curti says the week before the show the students are at rehearsals every single night and the school brings in a professional production company from San Luis Obispo called Bill Gaines Audio.
“The students work hard and it's all worth it at the end," Curti said.
“They build a theater in our gymnasium, in the school and it’s incredible,” said Curti. “So the kids get so pumped up when all the lights start getting hung and they have the scissor lifts hang the curtain from the top of the gym ceiling, and when you walk in there, you would never know that you were in a gymnasium.”
Seating includes about 300 seats, with the first two rows reserved for VIPs. According to Curti, since it is a private school, they are able to serve alcohol, so during intermission, concession stands will have beer and wine available for purchase.
Opening night is Friday, Senior Night is May 20 and will feature honoring six graduating senior actors for their years in the theater program. The final show on May 21 will include Curti saying bittersweet goodbyes to the audience, actors and her position as director.
“This was a calling that was placed on me in 2018 to revive the theater program of the school,” said Curti. “I really believe that I’ve seen it through to its fruition and it’s now thriving and I can pass it on now to somebody younger who’s got some new energy and who is going to take it to maybe even a different direction, maybe even a higher level.”
This is the eighth and final production Curti has directed, handing over directorship to a new community member: Dani Payne. The school's community theater produces shows twice a year and tickets are available only online, there is no formal ticket office at St. Joseph High School.
