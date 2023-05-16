One of the many famous musicals by Andrew Lloyd Webber, 'Evita' is premiering this weekend at St. Joseph High School.

The school's spring theater production starts Friday, May 19 and will hold shows on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available now on eventbrite.com. According to Amy Curti, the director of St. Joseph High School's community theater, the musical is a classic “rags to riches” story about the First Lady of Argentina.

The shows are slated to start 7 p.m. on May 19 and May 20 and at 1 p.m. on May 21. 

St. Joseph Play Advance 03

Students perform during St. Joseph High School's fall 2022 production of "High School Musical."
St. Joseph Play Advance 05

A scene is shown from St. Joseph High School's Music Man 2022 spring production. 
St. Joseph Play Advance 02

Students perform in this photo from St. Joseph High School's 'Music Man' production in the spring of 2022.

