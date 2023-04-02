Starting next Friday, the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, located at 600 South McClelland Street, will be open a little longer than normal to give Santa Maria youths and students the chance to participate in fun and engaging activities during spring break.
The youth center will be open from noon until 8 p.m. starting on April 7 and continuing through the following Friday, April 14. Normal hours of operation, with the facility opening at 3:30 p.m. and staying open until 8:00 p.m. will resume on Monday, April 17.
The Youth Center is a supervised setting where teens engage in recreational activities. Its amenities include a game room, an art studio, basketball courts, computer lab, fitness center, movie room, musical instruments and photo booth.