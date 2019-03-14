The 2019 Special Olympics basketball season has officially begun in the Santa Ynez Valley, offering athletes with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to discover new strengths, skills and friendships through the power of sports.
Basketball practice is held on Monday evenings at Buellton's Jonata Middle School gymnasium at 5:30 p.m.
Anyone interested in becoming a team member must fill out an application and provide medical clearance from a qualified physician for Special Olympics.
Bocce ball and possibly swimming will be offered based on volume of interest.
For more information or to register, contact Tim Ballaret at 805-884-1516, ext. 4, email tballaret@sosc.org