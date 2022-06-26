Ten standout organizations and individuals were honored at the 2022 South Coast Business & Technology Awards ceremony held June 16 at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.
The annual awards celebrate innovation, leadership and success in the area’s business and technology sectors. Proceeds from the event benefit the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara. This year’s ceremony grossed more than $287,000.
“Since 2001, South Coast Business & Technology Awards ceremonies have provided nearly $2.7 million to more than 1,000 county students pursuing degrees in business and technology-related fields,” said Scholarship Foundation President and CEO Barbara Robertson. “We are very grateful for such generous support from our local business and technology community.”
About 400 people attended the June 16 ceremony. Serving as event co-chairs again this year were Janet Garufis, chairman and CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust, and Kirsten McLaughlin, market vice president at Cox Communications.
This year’s honorees included Cottage Health, Sansum Clinic and Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics (Excellence in Service Award); Michael Crandell of Bitwarden (Entrepreneur of the Year Award); InTouch Health (Company of the Year Award); Dave Powers of Deckers Brands (Executive of the Year Award); Kathy Odell of Women’s Economic Ventures (Pioneer Award); and Clevr Blends, Outer Aisle and Umbra (Rising Stars).