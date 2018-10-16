Try 1 month for 99¢

Santa Barbara Vintners celebrated the annual grape harvest weekend (Oct 12-14) with a variety of thematic events throughout Santa Ynez Valley wine country, and beyond, that included the first public premiere of SOMM 3.

The screening took place Oct. 13 at the Solvang Festival Theater to commemorate the 2018 "Celebration of Harvest" weekend. SOMM 3 is the latest addition to the successful SOMM film franchise.

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

After the film screening, a Q&A followed with Producer Jackson Myers and local winemaker Rajat Parr, who was featured in the film. The panel was moderated by local journalist Matt Kettmann.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

This report was compiled by Lisa André. You can reach her at landre@leecentralcoastnews.com. Follow her on Twitter @LAndréSYVNews  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags