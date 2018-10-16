Santa Barbara Vintners celebrated the annual grape harvest weekend (Oct 12-14) with a variety of thematic events throughout Santa Ynez Valley wine country, and beyond, that included the first public premiere of SOMM 3.
The screening took place Oct. 13 at the Solvang Festival Theater to commemorate the 2018 "Celebration of Harvest" weekend. SOMM 3 is the latest addition to the successful SOMM film franchise.
After the film screening, a Q&A followed with Producer Jackson Myers and local winemaker Rajat Parr, who was featured in the film. The panel was moderated by local journalist Matt Kettmann.