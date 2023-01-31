013123 Solvang arcade 1

Sarah Cherney and Chef Michael Cherney are set to unveil a new 90s-themed arcade at peasants DELI & MARKET in Solvang.

When the '90s called asking for their arcade games back, local proprietors Michael and Sarah Cherney answered.

As of Feb. 9, the duo's peasants DELI & MARKET location will feature an adjoining neighbor — a gaming room showcasing 15-plus vintage video and pinball games dating back to the 1990s, as well as an air hockey table.

According to Chef Michael Cherney, co-owner of peasants DELI & MARKET and peasants FEAST in Solvang, the motivation behind the arcade stems from memories of his dad and the experiences they together shared when he was a kid, the same nostalgic notion behind the launch of peasants DELI, he said.

Children test out a pinball machine at peasants DELI & MARKET in Solvang. The eatery will soon open its new '90s-themed arcade area to the public.
peasants DELI & MARKET in Solvang will soon feature a new '90s-themed arcade area complete with more than 15 gaming machines.

