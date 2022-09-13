Elverhøj Museum of History and Art will present interactive programming on local culture — called the Living History Days — as part of the annual Danish Days festival set to take place in downtown Solvang this weekend. 

After a two-year pandemic-induced pause, the museum will join the weekend-long celebration, to present stories of Solvang's history and roots on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18.

“There will be fun and interactive activities for all ages,” said museum executive director Esther Jacobsen Bates. “Guests can make Danish paper crafts, get creative with Viking rune stamps, dress up like Vikings and snap selfies, try their hand at making aebleskiver, and shop for Danish-inspired keepsakes.”

Shown is museum volunteer Inge Jacobsen showcasing Danish paper crafts at the Elverhoj Museum during a past Danish Days celebration.

