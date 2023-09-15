Monster truck show: Santa Maria Fairpark roars with the sounds of thunder
Buy Now

The Santa Maria Fairpark will rock with the sights and sounds of Monster Truck Thunder this Saturday night, as seen in this file photo from 2018.

 Peter Klein, Contributor

The last official weekend of summer offers a full slate of local events including community festivals, live music and monster trucks.

Santa Marians can enjoy free family-friendly live entertainment, kids’ activities, rows of food vendors and food trucks at Downtown Fridays held at the Town Center West parking lot through Sept. 29, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

High school football stadiums in Santa Maria are quiet this weekend with all local teams competing on the road, most north of the Santa Maria River.

091822 Danish Days 05.JPG
Buy Now

Kids play on a Viking ship in Solvang Park during Solvang’s 2022 Danish Days celebration.
0
0
0
0
0