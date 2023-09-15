The last official weekend of summer offers a full slate of local events including community festivals, live music and monster trucks.
Santa Marians can enjoy free family-friendly live entertainment, kids’ activities, rows of food vendors and food trucks at Downtown Fridays held at the Town Center West parking lot through Sept. 29, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
High school football stadiums in Santa Maria are quiet this weekend with all local teams competing on the road, most north of the Santa Maria River.
Friday will mark the kick-off of a long-standing local festival - Solvang's Danish Days.
The 86th Danish Days celebration will fill Solvang with free concerts, axe throwing, historic reenactments of Viking life, artisan marketplaces and even a LEGO building competition.
The Danish Days Children's Parade is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. on Sunday, but a full slate of events and plenty of Æbleskiver and other treats will give attendees plenty to do and see throughout the weekend celebration.
The Great American Melodrama in Oceano will open Trudy and the Beast Friday night for four shows this weekend. The production is billed as a "tale as old as time" with the addition of sci-fi elements and a golf-centric setting.
See a full description and purchase tickets for the show, which is slated to run through Nov. 11, on the Melodrama's website, www.americanmelodrama.com.
The Lompoc POPS Orchestra is kicking off its fall season with a concert tribute to America on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 4 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 925 North F Street in Lompoc.
In Santa Maria on Saturday night the Fairpark will be filled with the sound of Monster Truck Thunder starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for kids 3 through 11 are $15, and VIP seats featuring a free pit pass are still available.
Ahead of the monster truck fun Saturday night, the Madonna Inn will host the Tequila and Taco Music Festival starting at 1 p.m. at the Fairpark. The event offers the chance to enjoy top-shelf tequila sampling, gourmet street food, live music, craft beer and shopping vendors.
If you are looking for afternoon entertainment of a different speed, the San Luis Obispo 'Gems by the Sea' gem and mineral show will be held at the San Luis Obispo Veterans Memorial Building this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission for the event is $5 and will feature handcrafted gifts, jewelry and much more.
On Sunday the Dana Adobe and Cultural Center will host their monthly Sunday Speaker session starting at 1 p.m. Jim Corridan will speak about the voyages of William Goodwin Dana across the Pacific Ocean.
The Dana Adobe is open for tours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the weekend and is located at 671 South Oakglen Ave. in Nipomo. Tickets for the Sunday Speaker presentation are $8 for adults and $3 for children.
On Sunday afternoon, the Lompoc Pops Orchestra will present America The Beautiful at First United Methodist Church of Lompoc starting at 4 p.m. The concert will feature George Gershwin favorites among other works from great American compositions.
Solvang's upcoming 86th annual Danish Days celebration is gearing up for the return of its two-day LEGO building competition and community aebleskiver eating contest.
If large events are what you're looking for, Old Town Wine & Brew in Old Orcutt features multiple musical performances this weekend - including a chance to get in on the act during Saturday's karaoke hours.
If you want to leave it to trained professionals however, Cyrus Clarke will perform on Friday night starting at 6 p.m.
Sippin' Sundays continues at Cottonwood Canyon with live music, food vendors and local artisan crafts tables pairing nicely with a tasting flight of six distinctively different age-worthy wines.
The Homestead in Old Orcutt will feature two musical performances on their patio this weekend, and there isn't really more reason to enjoy one of their great sandwiches. Elias & Madeline will perform on Friday evening, and Barbara Wilson is scheduled for a Sunday afternoon performance starting at noon.
Find other events on the Santa Maria Valley tourism bureau website. For a list of things to do, and to add your own event for free, visit the Santa Maria Times online event calendar, which is included in every Friday's print edition of the Santa Maria Times.