Solvang Theaterfest recently accepted the Leadership in Arts Award from the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission after completing a $5.3 million renovation of the Solvang Festival Theater.
Theaterfest, which is the nonprofit that owns and operates the Festival Theater, broke ground on the rebuild project in September 2021 to enhance structural integrity, safety, technical design and universal accessibility of the nearly 50-year-old outdoor facility.
The theater reopened to the public in July.
The Solvang Theaterfest recently appointed two new board members, local residents Catherine Streegan Catani and Richard Kline, the nonprofit announced Tuesday.
While the $4.7 million rebuilding project at Solvang Festival Theater is underway, old house seats to be removed are being made available to members of the public who would like to own a piece of local history.
Nearly 10 months to the day after breaking ground on a multimillion dollar rebuilding project, the Solvang Festival Theater officially reopened to the public with a ribbon-cutting event July 12.