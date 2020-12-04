You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Solvang Theaterfest receives $50,000 from Montecito Bank & Trust
alert top story

Solvang Theaterfest receives $50,000 from Montecito Bank & Trust

120820 Solvang Theaterfest gift

In the front row, from left, are Monica Trouve’-Sapp, senior vice president, regional commercial banking officer; Andy Rodriguez, vice president, branch manager II; Linda Johansen, community relations representative; Chris Nielsen, Theaterfest board chair; and Ann Foxworthy-Lewellen, Theaterfest capital campaign chair. In the back row, from left, are Scott Coe, Theaterfest executive director; Ken Verkler, Montecito Bank & Trust director; and Rick Weber, wealth management vice president, portfolio manager.

 Contributed Photo

Solvang Theaterfest recently received $50,000 from Montecito Bank & Trust to aid in its ongoing capital campaign, coined IMAGINE! Building the Future, which aims to raise $4.7 million for the renovation of the aging Solvang Festival Theater.  

In a show of appreciation, the Theaterfest announced that it will rename its Patron Garden Stage to include the bank’s name.

“We are honored by the generosity of Montecito Bank & Trust,” said Chris Nielsen, Solvang Theaterfest board chair. “They have been tremendous partners on this project and have supported so many other businesses and causes here in the Valley.”

To date, the campaign has reached 59% of its fundraising goal to address aging infrastructure, and improve accessibility, technical capability and audience amenities, a Theaterfest spokesman said. 

“Solvang Theaterfest is a beloved landmark in the Valley, providing unique cultural enrichment for all North County residents,” said Janet Garufis, chairman and CEO. “It is truly a one-of-a-kind outdoor venue under the stars, and we are incredibly fortunate to have this stage that not only showcases nationally recognized artists but, also, supports critical fundraising and educational efforts for several other local nonprofits.”

The construction project is slated to start in the fall of 2021.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News