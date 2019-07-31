The Solvang Theaterfest board of directors unanimously voted to elect Carol Anders as its newest member during its July 18 meeting.
Anders' professional and philanthropic careers in the region include being a registered nurse for 40 years and serving as city councilwoman and mayor of Solvang from 1990-1996.
From 1998-2010 she represented the Santa Ynez Valley on the Allan Hancock College board of trustees, and was instrumental in the passage of a $180 million bond for construction of several buildings to improve educational services to thousands of local residents.
A team member for both capital campaigns for the Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA, Anders and her now-late husband were honored with the naming of the Dean and Carol Anders Teen Center.
Anders previously served on the board of directors at Solvang Friendship House and at Atterdag Village of Solvang.
In 2007, she co-chaired a capital campaign that raised $5.5 million for safety renovations at Atterdag’s skilled nursing facility.
A member of the Rotary Club of Solvang, Anders joined Rotary’s medical mission to Nicaragua in 2015. The Santa Ynez Valley Foundation and Santa Ynez Valley News honored her as “Woman of the Year” in 2000.
In addition to serving on the Solvang Theaterfest board, Anders will serve as a member of the campaign steering committee, helping to fundraise for the recently-launched $4.7 million capital campaign, Imagine – Building the Future.
Solvang Theaterfest is the 501 (C)(3) nonprofit corporation that owns, maintains, and operates Solvang Festival Theater now celebrating its 45th anniversary.
For more information, contact Mary Ann Norbom at exec.director@solvangtheaterfest.org or 805-686-1789.
Country music superstar Clint Black will make an appearance at the Solvang Festival Theater on Thursday, Oct. 3. Proceeds from the concert wil…
Each year The Ten Chimneys Foundation selects 10 of the nation's top regional theater actors to work with world-renowned Master Teacher, Tyne …
Based on the classic Addams’ cartoon characters and the vintage TV series, The Addams Family, a new musical comedy, plays July 18–27 in Santa …