Solvang Senior Center members enjoy monthly meal; executive director provides center update

Forty-five members of the Solvang Senior Center recently enjoyed a new twist on their traditional monthly Wednesday night dinner events, with an Italian-themed meal served through a curbside pickup.
Spearheaded by Sherry Musgrove, a generous group of community friends on Sept. 9, joined in to host a special evening under the stars, according to the center's executive director, Ellen Albertoni.
Dinner consisted of Musgrove's rich spaghetti sauce incorporated with ground beef donated by the Santa Barbara County CattleWomen. Mixed seasonal vegetables were supplied by various Santa Ynez Valley organic farmers and prepared by Anne Twigg. A Caesar salad, garlic bread and red wine rounded out the meal, according to Albertoni, who added that a heavenly tiramisu prepared by Michele Mancuso of Toscana was served for dessert.
With beaming smiles on their faces and many dressed in theme-of-the-night attire, diners were met in the center parking lot by jovial volunteers and Solvang Senior Center board members, Albertoni said. Meals were delivered to members in their cars while center photographer, Diane Olmsted, took photos to memorialize the evening.
With dinner in hand, folks took off to enjoy a delicious meal at home, in the park or wherever they decided to dine under the stars, Albertoni said.
Once the center's $2.5 million capital campaign hits its first financial benchmark — $1.5 million — the plan is to break ground on the project. So far they have raised $450,000.
The center also has been the recipient of lunch sponsored by Rio Vista Chevrolet and prepared by Frank Ostini and Hitching Post II staff members, as well as an "over-the-top" Hawaiian dinner night hosted by Sherry Musgrove. A fun summer picnic sponsored by longtime center friends, Atterdag Village, also was enjoyed by members, Albertoni said.
Meeting the needs of Valley seniors has always been foremost for center staff and board members, holding especially true during this time of uncertainty when joining together isn't possible, Albertoni explained. And feeding the mind and spirit is just as important as feeding the body, she added, noting that rolling out a new and creative approach to the center's highly anticipated monthly social event for the local senior population helps the center fulfill its mission to serve the community.
Like many other organizations throughout the Santa Ynez Valley, the center has had to make adjustments to guidelines, rules and regulations regarding health and safety, said Albertoni, noting that although the health and well-being of Valley seniors has always been a top priority, it took on a whole new meaning in mid-March due to the global pandemic.
She said, however, they have adapted with help from the community.
The Santa Ynez Valley Foundation this month received a $250,000 coronavirus relief fund donation from local winemakers and philanthropists, the Bill Foley family.
Veggie Rescue continues to supply the center with much-needed organic produce, while Bethania Church, PHP and Buellton Senior Center remain unwavering community partners.
Although the Solvang Senior Center's dining room and facility is currently closed to gatherings and activities, the kitchen continues to serve hot lunches on a preorder, to-go basis.
Additionally, the medical supply lending closet remains open to help members with long- and short-term recoveries, and, the center library, game room and crafts closet also are stocked with materials to help keep members engaged, feel less isolated and help boost morale.
"Our doors may not be fully opened, but our hearts are," Albertoni said. "We are here for you. Give us a call."
Solvang Senior Center is located at 1745 Mission Drive. To inquire about programs and services, contact 805-688-3793 or visit www.solvangseniorcenter.org.
Due to a spike in demand, the Center's Meals on Wheels program is reportedly now serving 225 seniors each day, an increase from 130 seniors daily, pre-COVID-19.
