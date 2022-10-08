The Solvang Senior Center is inviting the public to take a ride back in time on Sunday, Oct. 23, when horseback riding, wagon rides and cowboy poetry will take center stage at Solvang's Alisal Guest Ranch.

The exclusive cowboy breakfast event, slated for 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., is the center's annual fundraiser that goes to support construction of a new facility to accommodate a growing membership. 

The project is estimated to cost $3.5 million.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0