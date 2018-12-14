The Alisal Guest Ranch welcomed 130 Solvang Senior Center members on Dec 7, dressed in their finest festive wear as they gathered to celebrate their annual Christmas luncheon.
Several first time attendees were in awe of the beautifully decorated Sycamore room and of the wonderful service provided by their hosts. Festively decorated tables were set with crisp white table clothes and the signature Alisal dinnerware.
Guests raved about the first-course salad of winter baby greens, red beets, grilled mushrooms and cider vinaigrette, accompanied by freshly baked rolls and butter. This was followed by an entree of delicious roasted turkey, sage dressing, mashed potatoes, roasted root vegetables and cranberry relish. And not to be outdone by the entree, a devilish Grand Marnier Bunche de Noel with vanilla creme Anglais was served for dessert.
As members enjoyed bidding on 34 silent auction items and dining; Bill Powell kept everyone in the holiday spirit with his fantastic piano music.
Members also enjoyed the opportunity to win two gorgeous raffle prizes - a holiday themed wreath and a trunk full of Christmas morning goodies donated by Barbara Albertoni and Jan Clevenger.
Additionally, the Center's volunteers were acknowledged for their dedicated work throughout the year. Without them, the Center would not be able to run as smoothly as it does. Kitchen manager Anne Twigg and her assistant Cindy Tomaso were acknowledged as was Susie Harrison, office assistant.
The Solvang Senior Center board, staff and members cherish this special annual event as it is not only a time to dress up and celebrate the holidays, but a time to celebrate what a special place the Center is -- and the wonderful adventure ahead of us as we plan for our new home.