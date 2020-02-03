Solvang School third-graders visit Atterdag Village with message of kindness

Thanks to a local third grade class at Solvang Elementary School, kindness is spreading throughout the Valley. The class, known as "The Kindness Heroes of Solvang," are participating in a global event in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. and his 40 Days of Peace message.

Under the direction of Karen Palmer, the Goodwill Ambassador of Compassion and Kindness for the City of Solvang, and Solvang Elementary teacher Jodi Rogers, the children will continue to perform a weekly musical production called "Kindness Changes Everything," for senior citizens at Atterdag Village in Solvang.

According to Palmer, this year's MLK 40 Days of Peace Compassion Game is a call to serve one another and embrace the power of love. The themes are peace, love, unity, and diversity.

"The games will empower us to experience the values we share, inspire us to act together, find courage in each other, and hope in our solidarity," she said. "As we play, we will bridge our differences in unprecedented ways."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For more information or to join the local kindness movement, email Karen at karenpalmer@wetheworld.org

Learn more about the global event or to sign up, visit http://www.we.net and http://www.compassiongames.org

+5 Guadalupe bike riders get a boost with classes Nearly 300 students at Mary Buren Elementary School in Guadalupe learned how to ride bikes and sharpen their safety skills, courtesy of five w…

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0