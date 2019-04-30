Solvang Rotary Club recently awarded eight certificates for “Outstanding Ethical Service.” This years' Ethical Service awardees were Maria Arroyo, Marcos De La Cruz, Yoli De Young, Pam Gnekow, Amy Hinkens, Alice Olla, Jim Patin and Ricardo Ruiz.
The annual program is intended to recognize members of the community that exhibit integrity, honesty and high ethical standards in their work, in their interactions with the community, and in their lives. Nominees for the award are chosen by members of the Solvang Rotary Club.
Solvang Rotary Club, since 1985, provides countless hours of service to the Santa Ynez Valley community each year including fundraising efforts to offer annual college scholarships to graduating high school students, and support for important nonprofit causes.
The Rotary Club of Solvang meets Tuesdays at 7:15 a.m. at the Alisal Ranch Grill. For more information, visit solvangrotary.com.