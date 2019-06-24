A Solvang Rotary Club induction ceremony was held on June 18 at the Alisal Ranch Grill in Solvang, welcoming five additional members to the Club. There to address the inductees was Rotary District 5240 Governor, Sandi Schwartz.
According to a club member, Schwartz presented each inductee with a framed certificate, badge, and Rotary International pin with the inscribed words "Be The Inspiration", which is this year’s Rotary International theme.
The new Rotarians named include, Scott Martin, a returning member who previously served for twelves years in the capacity of President and Club Foundation President, and works in educational technology. He is sponsored by Club President Larry Edwards.
Bonnie Jacobsen, a retired K-6 school educator and volunteer at the Solvang Library and Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. She is sponsored by Club Secretary Ian Jacobsen.
Yoli De Young, who is a small business owner — known in the Santa Ynez Valley as the “Pie Lady” — and has helped to raise substantial funds for the Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian Church with her bake sales, is sponsored by club member Janice Edwards.
Carol Anders, a returning member having previously served in the club for two years as a planner of the Hollywood Revisited Rotary fundraising event, and is a retired nurse, a volunteer of the SYV Cottage Hospital Auxiliary and a member of the French Maids. She is sponsored by club member Linda Johansen.
The Santa Ynez Valley Rotary club will present their annual Fourth of July Festival and Fireworks Show from 2 to 9:30 p.m. at Old Mission Sant…
David Gassaway, who is Solvang's new City Manager and former community development director for the city of Indian Wells near Palm Springs, is sponsored by club member Allan Jones.
Since 1985, the Solvang Rotary Club has supported the Santa Ynez Valley community by providing annual college scholarships to graduating seniors and supporting other important nonprofit causes.
The Rotary Club of Solvang meets Tuesdays at 7:15 a.m. at the Alisal Ranch Grill. For more information, visit solvangrotary.com.
World War II vet, Putty Mills, and wife Carol will ride as grand marshals in 2019 Solvang July 4 Parade
The streets of downtown Solvang will fill with spectators dressed in red, white and blue to celebrate the city's annual Independence Day parad…
Under the direction of members Jim Vreeland and Bill Hanke, Santa Ynez Valley Rotarians treated 73 very enthusiastic members of the Solvang Se…