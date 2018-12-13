Tracy Farhad, Executive Director of the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau, announced that Solvang has been named by Reader’s Digest “The Best Christmas Town in California” and by the New York Post as one of "The 10 Best Christmas Towns in America."
“On behalf of the city of Solvang, we are thrilled to receive this national recognition for our annual Christmas celebration known as Julefest!,” Farhad said.
Reader’s Digest states, “Visiting this captivating town north of Santa Barbara at holiday time will have you thinking you’ve been transported to the Old World. Founded by settlers from Denmark, the village features architecture (including a windmill!), restaurants, and goodies that are distinctively Danish. In December, Solvang goes all-out for its Julefest ...”
Solvang has previously been honored by MSN.com as one of the "50 Best Christmas Towns in All 50 States" and “America’s 50 Most Charming Small Towns for the Holidays” as well as Time Magazine’s “Most Christmassy Towns in America.”
2018 Solvang Julefest (pronounced Yule-Fest and meaning Christmas Festival in Danish) happens from Dec. 1 through Jan. 6. This year it features the return of the popular Free Candlelight Tours and the addition of new VIP Candlelight Tours. More highlights include the free visits with Santa “Julemanden” in Solvang Park; Shop, Mingle & Jingle Weekends; Wine & Beer Walk “Skål Stroll!”; and free Live Nativity Pageant; and concluding with the Christmas Tree Burn Safety Demo.
Activities are continually being updated at www.SolvangUSA.com/julefest For more detailed information about all events, please visit www.SolvangUSA.com or call the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau at 805-688-6144.