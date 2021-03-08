Special events:
Saturday, March 13, 3 p.m., Investors' Roundtable hosted by Solvang Library online: Helping individual investors since 1995, the Investors’ Roundtable welcomes both novice and veteran investors to informal presentations and discussions. The group meets online via GoToMeeting. Find webinar link on the library calendar at engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8565
Thursday, March 18, 6 p.m. Sweet and Savory: Cooking Conversations hosted by Solvang Library online: During the monthly online get-together, participants will exchange tips and tricks, share cultural or personal recipes and other aspects of their kitchen adventures based on the theme for that month. All ages are welcome. March's theme is: Your Favorite Cookbook! The event will be held on GoToMeeting. Get information on the library calendar at engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8565
Sunday, March 21, 3 p.m. Happy 110th Birthday Solvang Library! hosted by Solvang Library online: Join the Friends of the Library of Santa Ynez Valley for an online birthday party, and a look at the past, present and possible future of Solvang Library. Visit Facebook.com/FriendsofSolvangLibrary link for information, or check the library calendar closer to the date. Sponsored by The Friends of the Library of Santa Ynez Valley.
Ongoing library programs:
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Weekly Preschool Storytime hosted by Solvang Library: Join Solvang Library staff online for songs, stories and more! No registration necessary. Attend at www.facebook.com/solvanglibrary/ or www.youtube.com/c/GoletaandSantaYnezValleyLibraries
Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3 to 6 p.m. Homework Help by appointment through Goleta Valley Library online: Local kindergarten through eighth grade students can schedule free, online, one-on-one appointments with knowledgeable tutors to receive personalized help with their homework, all from the comfort and convenience of their homes.
Appointments will be either 30- or 60-minutes long and can be scheduled through a form on the library's Request Homework Help webpage.
Once you schedule an appointment, a friendly library staff member will send a confirmation email containing your reservation details and a link to the secure meeting room for your tutoring session. Appointments are held using the free meeting platform GoToMeeting, which allows students to video chat with tutors directly and share their screen for an interactive tutoring experience. Get information on the library calendar at engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8565