The Solvang Library will host community activities through August that include weekly storytimes, a book club for kids and a support group.

Starting Aug. 1, outdoor storytime for babies, toddlers and preschoolers will be held at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday under the sycamore tree on the front lawn of the Solvang Library.

Space is limited and reservations can be made at engagedpatrons.org. Attendees are invited to bring a blanket.

 

