The Solvang Library will host community activities through August that include weekly storytimes, a book club for kids and a support group.
Starting Aug. 1, outdoor storytime for babies, toddlers and preschoolers will be held at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday under the sycamore tree on the front lawn of the Solvang Library.
Space is limited and reservations can be made at engagedpatrons.org. Attendees are invited to bring a blanket.
At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, the support group "Memory, Coffee and Compassion" will be hosted by certified dementia practitioner Lauren Mahakian, who is an educator and founder/CEO of Family Connect Memory Care. The group is for those dealing with memory issues and cognitive disorders. The meeting will be held outdoors on the Solvang Library patio.
At 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Aug. 31, an online book club for kids ages 8 to 11 will be hosted by library staff.
The August book is "Roll With It" by Jamie Sumner.
The story is about a girl named Ellie, who tells it like it is, which surprises some people who see a kid in a wheelchair and think she’s going to be all sunshine and cuddles. The thing is, Ellie has big dreams: She might be eating Stouffer’s for dinner, but one day she’s going to be a professional baker. But when Ellie and her mom move so they can help take care of her ailing grandpa, Ellie has to start all over again in a new town at a new school.
To register for the group, go to engagedpatrons.org. The first 10 readers to register will receive a free copy of the book.