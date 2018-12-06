Daniel Lahr, special programs manager and Julefest coordinator for Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau, has announced that the “Solvang Gløgg Contest” will be held during the 2018 Solvang Julefest Wine & Beer Walk “Skål Stroll” taking place Saturday, Dec. 15 and Sunday, Dec. 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
“Many of the wine and beer makers participating in Skål Stroll will also be creating Gløgg, a hot toddy for guests to taste along with their regular offerings. Attendees can be the judge and vote for a favorite Solvang Gløgg via the included ballot event passport. Bragging rights will be awarded after the votes are tabulated by Dec. 21,” Lahr said.
Popular in Denmark around the Christmas holiday season, Gløgg is loosely defined as mulled, spiced wine. The recipe usually contains red wine, orange rind, cinnamon, raisins, blanched almonds, cardamom, cloves and honey as well as aquavit, rum or brandy in varying combinations.
Eighteen wineries, tasting rooms and breweries are participating in the 2018 Solvang Julefest Wine & Beer Walk Skål Stroll:
Wine & Gløgg: Cali Love, Casa Cassara, D. Volk. Lions Peak, Lucky Dogg, Royal Oaks, Sort This Out Wine Cellars
Wine: Dascomb Cellars, Feliz Noche, Lucas & Lewellen, Sanger Family of Wines, Toccata, Twenty Mile Winery
Beer, Wine & Gløgg: Wandering Dog Wine Bar
Beer & Wine: The Good Life, The Landsby
Beer: Copenhagen Sausage Garden, Solvang Brewing Company
Solvang Julefest Wine & Beer Walk Skål Stroll tickets are $45 per person (over 21 years of age) and include tastings at all 18 locations, passport/map, souvenir glass and Gløgg contest ballot. The event is forecast to sell out. Purchase tickets in advance at www.solvangusa.com/things-to-do/solvang-julefest/#wine-beer-walk, then pick up at the Solvang Visitor Center, located at 1639 Copenhagen Drive between the hours of 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. on event days. Skål Stroll happens rain or shine.
Solvang Julefest events are presented by the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau (SCVB) on behalf of the City of Solvang with sponsorship support from Visit Santa Ynez Valley, Chumash Casino Resort and other area businesses. All Solvang Julefest events are open to the public with free admission (excluding Julefest Holiday Wine & Beer Walk and VIP Candlelight Tour). For more detailed information about all events, please visit www.SolvangUSA.com or call the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau at 1-800-468-6765 or 805-688-6144.